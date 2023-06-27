Plans and goals for SXM DOET shared during regional meeting | THE DAILY HERALD

Coordinators from the yearly volunteering project DOET on seven countries and territories within the Kingdom came together in Curacao to brainstorm for next year’s event.

PHILIPSBURG–Breanna Barrie and Roylyka Roache, two of the four SXM DOET project team coordinators, attended the Kingdom DOET evaluation meeting held in Curaçao on June 14 and 15. This meeting provided opportunities to learn and share ideas.

Each year, Oranje Fonds, the initiator, and funder of all the Kingdom DOETs, organises and hosts an evaluation meeting whereby the seven countries all come together to reflect, brainstorm and share ideas on ways to ensure continuity and success for the following year.

Barrie and Roache said it was an amazing opportunity to present the SXM DOET brand while meeting with six other participating countries’ namely, Saba DOET, Statia DOET, BON DOET, Cura DOET, Aruba DOET and NL DOET.

The evaluation meeting consisted of two main parts: the first part was an input presentation whereby all countries shared valuable insights and recommendations through short presentations. In these presentations, topics such as statistics, highlighted successes, improvements and tips to the other counties were covered.

The shared presentations provided opportunities for each country to learn and share ideas, tips and best practices, the SXM DOET coordinators said.

The second part included individual meetings whereby each country sat one-on-one with representatives of Oranje Fonds. Various topics were covered including questions about the evaluation report, the future and goals for SXM DOET, as well as financial matters.

This year’s regional meeting was deemed a success and ended with a historical walking tour of Otrobanda, which provided participants a taste of the rich culture and history behind the city.

The next SXM DOET will take place on March 15 and 16, 2024. This will be the tenth anniversary of the largest volunteer initiative on St. Maarten.

Interested organisations can look forward to information sessions later this year. To stay up to date, and for more information, be sure to follow SXM DOET on Facebook and Instagram or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/plans-and-goals-for-sxm-doet-shared-during-regional-meeting