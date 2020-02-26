Plastic surgeon returns to SMMC on rotational basis | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Marlon E. Buncamper.

CAY HILL–Plastic and aesthetic surgeon Dr. Marlon Buncamper will return to St. Maarten for consultations and medical procedures at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) from February 27 to March 7.

“This will be Dr. Buncamper’s first rotational service at SMMC since becoming a specialist at SMMC in late 2019,” said SMMC on Wednesday.

SMMC said Dr. Buncamper has performed many plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeries since completing his medical education.

“He is no stranger to the island, as his roots lie in St. Maarten and he was also here in November 2019 for consultations and he also worked on the island as an accident and emergency physician in 1997 and 1998 before returning to the Netherlands to advance his career,” said the hospital.

In addition to medically indicated procedures, Dr. Buncamper will also be performing aesthetic and cosmetic elective procedures such as liposuction, Botox and a host of others.

“I am happy to be coming back to SMMC to continue serving the people of St. Maarten. This time I will be joined by a colleague and together we will be ensuring a continuous plastic and reconstructive service as we do our part to contribute to a high level of care on the island,” said Dr. Buncamper.

“We are extremely happy to have Dr. Buncamper in service here at SMMC. Not only are we proud to have a son of the soil with us, but his being in service at SMMC means being able to offer a wider range of procedures which allows us to reach further in our goal of providing quality care close to home,” said SMMC Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday.

SMMC said with regard to referrals, persons should take note that Social and Health Insurances SZV-insured patients will be covered for consultations only with a referral letter from their family doctor with a medical indication. Patients covered by other insurance agencies should enquire with their insurer with regard to coverage prior to making an appointment. When coming to the consultation appointment, the patient must have a guarantee letter stating that they have been approved.

Patients without a referral or guarantee letter will be required to pay in advance.

SMMC said it looks forward to welcoming Dr. Buncamper back to St. Maarten and urges patients interested in a consultation to make an appointment by calling the Outpatient Department at 721-543-1111 ext. 1300 or 1378. Appointments can be made from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:30pm.

