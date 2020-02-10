Plenary session of Parliament to appoint Chair, Vice Chair | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten–The House of Parliament will sit in a plenary session today Monday at 2:00pm in the General Assembly Chamber at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is: Appointment Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons .

Members of the public are invited to attend parliamentary deliberations. The House of Parliament is located across from the Courthouse.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx , via the internet www.sxmparliament.org , and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/plenary-session-of-parliament-to-appoint-chair-vice-chair