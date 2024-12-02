Plenipotentiary Minister Arrindell opens job fair | THE DAILY HERALD

Plenipotentiary Minister Gracita Arrindell delivering the opening address on November 28.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell on Thursday last opened the “Working in the Caribbean 2024” job fair aimed at showcasing St. Maarten as a centre of professional opportunity, inspiring Caribbean talent locally and abroad to participate in the country’s economic and social growth.

The fair was held at the Government Administration Building, on Thursday, November 28.

During her opening speech Arrindell emphasised the importance of fostering connections between St. Maarten and St. Maarteners abroad, positioning the island as a hub of innovation and opportunity. “It is an honour to stand before you as we take an important step toward strengthening St. Maarten’s future. Today’s [Thursday’s – Ed.] event is about more than job opportunities – it is about building connections, fostering hope and creating a prosperous tomorrow for all our citizens,” she said.

“Thanks to the vision and leadership of our [prime minister] PM, the Working in the Caribbean initiative is a beacon for professionals both on and off our shores. Together, we are showing that St. Maarten is not only a place of beauty, but a hub of opportunity and innovation.”

She said the unwavering commitment of government and the partnership building of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary to social development made the event possible.

“To our St. Maarteners abroad and local professionals, I say this: St. Maarten needs your talents, your ambition and your drive. Let us work together to build a stronger, more united St. Maarten, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Thank you. Let’s move forward with purpose and pride.”

Arrindell added, “Recognising the importance of the career fair for our people, my Cabinet in The Hague has already taken steps to establish a database to structurally address and support the efforts of all entities in this regard. We will keep the community and stakeholders informed as we progress.”

The next event will be the National Career Fair at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center, from March 28 to 29, 2025.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/plenipotentiary-minister-arrindell-opens-job-fair