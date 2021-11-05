PLP reviews year in Statia’s Island Council | THE DAILY HERALD

Progressive Labour Party (PLP) leader Rechelline Leerdam.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On October 29 the Island Council of St. Eustatius had officially sat 365 days after being reinstalled following a two-year hiatus during which democracy was taken away from the people of Statia.

Progressive Labour Party (PLP) leader Rechelline Leerdam said it had been very clear during election that the new incoming council would be functioning with limited authority, but what that meant was unclear to many of the new installed members in practicality. After one year in office and 18 months left, “an evaluation of the Restoration Law en route to the restoring of our democracy.”

As the Island Council sat in many technical briefings and presentations on the route to the restoration of democracy, the timelines brought more clarity to the situation at hand with the presentation of the route timetable, and it became very apparent that the restoration of democracy would not be a reality before 2023.

Leerdam said that when persons are again asked to go to the polls to elect their representatives, the people of Statia would still not have the opportunity to have a local democratic government under a fully-restored democracy. Instead they will be forced yet again to elect a government with limited authority that must pick up the mantle in the journey to obtain fully-restored democracy.

“The restoration will be deemed successful after all four phases have been completed,” she added.

Leerdam said the Island Council as a joint body had come together and made a counterproposal to the route timetable, one that would allow for a local democratically-elected government to be functioning and still maintain the presence of the Government Commissioners whose function would serve as a guarantor to the successful completion of the criteria points.

She said this proposal had been presented to State Secretary Raymond Knops and to the members of the Second Chamber of the Dutch parliament. To date, the route and timeline to have democracy restored has been an ongoing discussion, where a majority of the island council is at an impasse with the proposed route timetable and has therefore rejected it.

The PLP has agreed to work together with the government commissioners to accomplish the restoration of democracy, but as the process becomes clearer, it is evident that the route set forth for the restoration of democracy is unrealistic and unachievable within any respectable time frame, Leerdam said.

This is because many criteria points are outside the authority of the council and in the hands of the government commissioners for execution, which are dependent on imported personnel to have the points started or completed.

Criteria

The PLP believes a handful of criteria points in the form of ordinances for which the Island Council is responsible should not be rushed in an effort just to have them completed, but should be thoroughly scrutinised, as passing of these ordinances will have detrimental consequences on the society of Statia.

Leerdam said many of the criteria points are vague with no clear indication of what factors determine their success for completion. One example of such is enforcement; the enforcement of any new or existing ordinances is an ongoing process that goes through a process which always leaves room for improvement.

She deliberated how someone would judge whether an ordinance has been successfully enforced, where no timetables are given and a few of the criteria points are dependent on third and fourth party institutions, which for one reason or another are facing delays beyond their control. One example is the cadaster.

“Not forgetting the criteria point that is not in conformity with the law Wolbes and Finbes, but is mandatory to the success of restoring democracy; that criteria point is the implementation of the Audit Chamber.

“Once the criteria points are completed, we move on to phases three and four, where it becomes even more unclear what is needed to deem one has successfully completed these, as there is no benchmark listed, but solely states ‘at the discretion of the State Secretary’,” said Leerdam. “An explanation of ‘at the discretion of the state secretary’ is one the council has sought for, but is yet to receive an answer.”

Leerdam said the current situation does not lend itself to good governance that the recent Dualism regime strived to protect.

“The Government Commissioners sit on the seat of the many checks and balances set forth to protect good governance, and hold the authoritative rights of the Governor, who plays an integral role in maintaining the checks and balances for the Island Council (legislative branch) and the Executive Council,” she added.

“They hold the budgetary rights of the council, authoritative rights of the Kingdom Representative, which is another layer of checks and balances that has been removed.”

She said the questions wished to have answered remain who/what are the institutions under the restoration law that protect the entity of good governance. Therefore, the restoration law, she concludes, does not stimulate good and transparent governance but the opposite.

“With the many uncertainties, delays, and non-defined benchmarks, we do not anticipate the successful return to democracy before year 2025, the year the law expires, unless parliament intervenes,” said Leerdam.

“We therefore are strong proponents of keeping the dialogue with the parliament in the Netherlands alive and continue to bring our case forward to the people of Statia. The restoration of full democracy cannot be accomplished solely with the council, but with the voices of the people of Statia.”

Pressing issues

PLP tabled many motions to safeguard and improve the quality of life for the Statia people, such as Emancipation Day as a holiday, banking system to establishing alternative banking options, review the exorbitant increase of land lease fees, establish a dialysis centre on the island, sale of the Golden Rock Houses, rebuilding additional social homes and stimulation of home ownership, Winair connectivity by improving the air connectivity and prices, renaming of the airport, social minimum, reject route timetable, restoration of democracy, BES (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) island councils summit, tendering and bidding process ensuring that local companies are not left out of the process as the island embarks on the many infrastructural developments.

The success of the motions and the restoration of democracy will be a direct result of the government commissioners working together with the council.

Leerdam said written responses received from a few of the motions passed were rather disappointing, as very little importance is given to the motions, “and we are frequently reminded that the execution of some motions is outside their direct influence. This is the case with the dialysis centre, social minimum, banking system, restoration of democracy and Winair connectivity.

“While it is understandable, as our constitutional ties have allowed a lot of the responsibilities to be transferred to Holland, that does not prevent the government commissioners working fervently on the issues that will bring a betterment for Statia and its people.

“Statia is the only Island in the BES that has direct ties to the ministries and does not have to go through the many channels like our sister islands Bonaire and Saba, but what about the motions that can be directly executed by their administration? Here as well we continue to see similar rhetoric, answers are vague, no commitment is given, or counter-solutions provided,” said Leerdam.

She added that the behaviour of the government commissioners makes one question in whose interest they are working, as it seems the patrimony of the people of Statia is not respected and secured.

The PLP is an avid believer in having democracy restored and is committed to work with the government commissioners to achieve this, but it must be done on a basis of respect, communication and a level of compromise from all parties.

She noted Emancipation Day as a prime example of the greatness that can be achieved for Statia when differences are put aside and focus is on a common goal, a sustainable Statia, and said the PLP is still committed to work persistently on the issues that continue to plague Statia’s community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/plp-reviews-year-in-statia-s-island-council