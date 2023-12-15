PM advances inclusive foreign policy in meeting with Brandt | THE DAILY HERALD

Yoka Brandt and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.





PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister (PM) Silveria Jacobs and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Yoka Brandt, discussed their commitment to a further collaboration for an inclusive foreign policy of the Kingdom and of St. Maarten during a meeting last week.

Coordinated by the Department of Foreign Affairs DBB, the meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the government of St. Maarten and the United Nations through the support of the Permanent Mission and DBB. The discussions emphasised several key objectives aimed at fostering inclusivity, advancing the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) agenda and reinforcing collaborative efforts in global outreach and partnerships.

Jacobs emphasised the importance of the SIDS agenda and the priorities of St. Maarten pertaining to sustainable development and our National Development Vision. SIDS face unique challenges due to their vulnerability to climate change and economic dependence on external markets, and this reality is no different for St. Maarten.

Other topics included initiatives for capacity building as well as recognising the benefits of a formal SIDS policy, which will be finalised next year. Jacobs anticipates that this policy will have a positive impact on regional and global outreach, emphasising the role of St. Maarten in the region, but also to bridge the gap between the Global North and the challenges faced by SIDS, including St. Maarten, in the Global South.

Discussing upcoming events, the prime minister highlighted Brandt’s role in the Commission on the Status of Women and that she advocated for inclusion of gender equality issues that play out within the Caribbean region, particularly related to the impact of climate disaster risks for women.

Jacobs expressed appreciation for the continued collaborative efforts between the Permanent Mission and the government of St. Maarten, through the support of DBB. Prime Minister Jacobs reiterated that only through equitable and inclusive alliances can the foreign policy priorities of all four countries within the Kingdom be achieved.

Jacobs thanked Brandt for the positive and inclusive working relationship and she looks forward to this continuity, while building towards the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States taking place in May 2024, which will be hosted by Antigua and Barbuda. This conference aims to assess the ability of SIDS to achieve sustainable development, aligning with the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

