PM at UN | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs is currently at the United Nations (UN) High-Level Political Forum (HPLF), being held at the UN Headquarters in New York this week. HLPF is an initiative held by the UN, which seeks to reflect on recovery policies that can reverse the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacobs is attending on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands from Wednesday, July 13, to Friday, July 15. Jacobs is pictured here with Department Head of Foreign Affairs Patrice Gumbs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-at-un