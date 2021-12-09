PM: French authorities doing best considering human aspect | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Authorities in French St. Martin are doing their utmost as it relates to the unrest in that part of the island given the human aspect, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday in response to a question about the matter.

“I do believe that the French authorities are doing their best at this time, especially taking into consideration the human aspect – no excessive force unless there is a threat – and I think for our youngsters who are protesting, that is a good thing. We don’t want any excessive violence, neither from them nor against them. Everyone within the French society has the right to protest, however, they are trying to ensure their safety and security for the population.”

She said St. Maarten continues to do its best to be updated by its French counterparts on the situation. “There is communication between the authorities as well. We continue to have close collaboration regardless of the time or day, if there is any threat. So far, we have been updated and the [St. Martin – Ed.] Tourism Vice President [Valerie] Damaseau issues a statement on a daily basis as to the safety of traversing to the French side; and it remains safe for visitors except that they are not recommended to go towards the Sandy Ground area. So that remains a concern, of course, and we would like to see that alleviated as soon as possible and I am hoping that the dialogue being entertained in the community would lead towards an understanding on what the ills are that are troubling the folks that are protesting and what can be done to alleviate that,” Jacobs noted.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-french-authorities-doing-best-considering-human-aspect