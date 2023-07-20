PM gets close look at impact coral disease | THE DAILY HERALD

Making preparations.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, currently also handling Environment and Nature, along with marine expert Mark Vermeij from University of Amsterdam and Faisal Dilrosun from the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature GMN, recently embarked on a diving expedition at the Rif area to observe the impact of the stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD).

Dilrosun is leading the coordination efforts to address the issue and its ecological implications. Understanding the critical role reefs play as habitats for marine life and their significance as tourist attraction, it is considered imperative to act swiftly and diligently.

Thorough relevant scientific research has already been conducted and GMN is in the process of acquiring Amoxicillin, an antibiotic crucial for combating the disease. This recently discovered local threat poses a significant risk that Pisas was able to personally witness during his dive.

During the dive.

Once the remedy becomes available, a structured approach will be implemented in collaboration with dive operators to treat as much affected coral as possible. “Encouragingly, positive results have been observed in other countries, raising hope that we can effectively control the spread of this disease and safeguard a substantial portion of our coral reefs,” stated a release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-gets-close-look-at-impact-coral-disease