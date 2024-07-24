PM given overview of PJIA’s operations during recent visit | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina with PJIA and other officials during the visit.

AIRPORT–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina was provided with what he called “a comprehensive overview” of the operations of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) during a visit to the facility on Monday.

During the visit airport’s management led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo provided detailed business updates and progress reports on ongoing projects.

Mercelina’s visit was aimed at reviewing the current state of affairs, obtaining business and project updates, discussing the grand opening ceremony set for November 14, and outlining the master plan for the airport’s future.

He expressed his optimism about the developments, saying, “Princess Juliana International Airport is a critical gateway to St. Maarten and a cornerstone of our economic growth. The advancements we are witnessing today signal a bright future for our tourism and business sectors.”

One of the key highlights of the visit was the discussion about the grand opening ceremony. The event will mark what Mercelina said is “a pivotal moment for the airport,” signifying the culmination of extensive efforts to enhance infrastructure and services. “The grand opening ceremony will not only celebrate the completion of these significant projects, but also mark the beginning of a new era for our airport, one that promises greater efficiency and enhanced passenger experience,” he said.

The visit also included an in-depth discussion on the master plan for the airport’s future, focusing on long-term strategic goals and developments. Mercelina emphasised the importance of forward-thinking planning, saying, “We are laying the groundwork today for an airport that will serve future generations with excellence.”

Following the presentations, Mercelina took a walk through the airport terminal, accompanied by key project leaders. This walk included a first-hand look at the various ongoing projects in the terminal including the completion of the arrival hall, providing him with an up-close view of the progress being made.

