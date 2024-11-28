PM Mercelina launches reconstruction of Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village | THE DAILY HERALD

Back row (from left): Mercelina seated in the cab, Acting Secretary General of General Affairs Fabiana Arnell and Limitless Construction Director Jordan Halley. Front row (from left): SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki, the widow of the late Jocelynn Arndell, and Kurt Ruan from the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure.

PHILIPSBURG–In a groundbreaking event, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina officially launched the reconstruction of Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, known as “Carnival Village”, on Wednesday. Operating heavy machinery himself to commence the demolition phase, he underscored the cultural and economic importance of the site.

Addressing a diverse audience of government officials, cultural leaders and community members, Mercelina reflected on the broader implications of the project. “This is more than repairing physical structures; this is about restoring a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s culture, identity, and economy,” he said. “Carnival Village is not just a venue – it’s where we celebrate who we are as a people.”

The Festival Village has remained in disrepair since Hurricane Irma caused significant damage in 2017. Although insurance funds were secured, bureaucratic hurdles delayed progress. Mercelina prioritised the project on taking office, recognising its significance to the community. “From the outset, I saw this as low-hanging fruit – something we could achieve swiftly and meaningfully,” he said. “Today, we’re delivering on that promise.”

The project, managed by Limitless Infrastructure, will involve the reconstruction of the Village’s 13 booths and is slated for completion ahead of the 2025 Carnival season.

During his speech, Mercelina called for a cultural shift in the way citizens approach national development. “We must stop saying ‘it’s theirs’ and start saying ‘it’s ours’ – or better yet, ‘it’s mine.’ This Festival Village belongs to all of us,” he emphasised.

He also addressed the broader challenges facing St. Maarten. “As a country, we are failing – and after six months in office, I understood why. We have a culture of starting projects with ambition but failing to maintain them. It’s time to change that.”

Mercelina compared his leadership experience to polishing a diamond: “Every day, I shine the block of diamond. But the next day, I come to the office and realise it’s not shining the way I left it. We must commit to not just shining, but sustaining our progress.”

St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) President Edwardo Radjouki expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s follow-through. “The PM said it would happen, and he delivered. We look forward to a full Carnival Village with all 79 booths operational again for Carnival 2025,” he said.

In closing, Mercelina shared his vision for the future of the Festival Village: ““This must be more than a place with lined-up booths – it has to be the heartbeat of our culture and heritage, a place for families to gather, for children to run, and for all to feel co-ownership. Together, we will ensure Carnival Village continues to shine as a beacon of St. Maarten’s unique and vibrant identity.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-mercelina-launches-reconstruction-of-jocelyn-arndell-festival-village