PM Mercelina vows no tolerance for attempts to destabilise govt. | THE DAILY HERALD

PM Dr. Luc Mercelina

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday firmly rejected any efforts to dismantle the current governing coalition, stating that his government remains united and committed to the people of St. Maarten.

Speaking out against political speculation and disruption, Mercelina said attempts to break up the coalition would betray the clear mandate given by voters in the August 2024 elections.

His firm rejection of any notion, suggestion, or call to dismantle the current governing coalition was made in a press release on Wednesday.

“I categorically reject any and all attempts to undermine the integrity of this coalition government. This government is united, focused, and steady in its commitment to the people. Let there be no doubt – this coalition remains intact and is working tirelessly to address the real challenges facing our country,” he said.

Mercelina made it clear that any Member of Parliament who seeks to participate in efforts to break up the coalition is acting against the expressed will and mandate of the electorate, as this Government only started on November 26, 2024.

“Any Member of Parliament who entertains or engages in such political disruption clearly would not heed the message sent by the people during the August 2024 Parliamentary Elections. Those individuals would not only be turning their backs on voters – they would also be undermining our democracy and attempting to reverse the stability that our citizens voted for.”

He also addressed the harmful effect of such speculation being circulated and sensationalized by regional media. “This type of misinformation going viral – especially in media outlets in Curaçao and beyond – is not just irresponsible, it is defamatory. It creates a negative image of our country and misrepresents the political maturity of St Maarten. We must reject this kind of narrative and focus on nation-building, not rumour-mongering,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s priorities, Mercelina stressed the coalition’s commitment to governing with integrity, transparency, and purpose.

“We are focused on the people’s business – from addressing the national energy crisis and strengthening healthcare to securing sustainable development and rebuilding key institutions. We refuse to be distracted by noise or driven off course by political opportunism,” he said.

He urged all elected officials to remain grounded in service to their people and their country.

“Let us rise above political games and do what the people elected us to do: lead with honour, govern with vision, and protect the stability of this country.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-mercelina-vows-no-tolerance-for-attempts-to-destabilise-govt