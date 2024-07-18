PM: No indication that Arrindell shooting politically motivated | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina during his national address on Thursday.

~ No stone will be left unturned in pursuit of justice ~

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Thursday that there is no indication at this time, that the act of violence against Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) leader Olivier Arrindell, his family and a candidate was politically motivated.

Mercelina said in a national address on Thursday that the investigation’s conclusion will determine what was the exact motivation behind the horrific incident. He made it clear that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the family. The incident resulted in the death of Arrindell’s spouse Sabine and injuries to both Arrindell and his number 18 candidate Laurence Lake.

Calling the incident a tragic one that has shaken the community to its core, Mercelina said at noon Thursday, he met with the public prosecutor, Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM management, the National Security Service VDSM, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis and President of Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams to get a full debrief and discussion regarding the most recent developments.

The prime minister said Arrindell had been “ambushed by gunmen” who fired upon him and his family. “Tragically, Mr. Arrindell's wife, Sabine, was fatally wounded in the attack and has passed away. This brutal act of violence also saw Mr. Arrindell himself suffer a gunshot wound, though I am relieved to report that his injuries were not life-threatening and he was released from the St. Maarten Medical Center earlier this morning. Their young daughter, who was also in the vehicle at the time, has been left to endure this unimaginable trauma. Additionally, another individual, Lawrence Lake, was also shot in this incident and I was informed he underwent surgery this morning. His condition is completely stable at this moment,” stated Mercelina.

“This is a dark day for our nation. An attack on any citizen is an attack on all of us. Our hearts go out to Mr. Arrindell, his family and the loved ones of Sabine, who lost her life in such a senseless act. We share in their grief and offer our deepest condolences during this time of profound sorrow.”

Mercelina said authorities are diligently working to investigate this horrific crime. “At this stage, there is no indication that this has been politically motivated and the investigation’s conclusion will determine what has been the exact motivation. I assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice. The police are actively seeking those responsible for this act, and they will be held accountable for their actions. We will ensure that such acts of violence are met with the full force of the law,” stated Mercelina.

“As your Prime Minister, I want to explicitly state that violence has no place in our political discourse or in our society. We must stand united against hatred and division and work together to build a peaceful and prosperous future for all our citizens.

“My young people and young citizens of St. Maarten, in these challenging times, it is crucial for each of us, especially you, the future of our country, to uphold the principles that form the bedrock of our democracy, being respect for authority, understanding and tolerance. Violence and hatred have no place in our community or our political discussions. As young people, you have the power to influence change by promoting peace, showing empathy and respecting diverse opinions. By doing so, you can help build a safer and more harmonious St. Maarten for everyone.”

He said the strength of the nation lies in being unified. “By practising tolerance and understanding in your daily interactions, you contribute to a culture of peace and mutual respect. Together, we can create a brighter and more inclusive St. Maarten, where every citizen feels valued and heard.”

He called on all leaders, political parties and citizens to come together in solidarity. “Let us condemn this act of violence and renew our commitment to maintaining peace and order in our beloved St. Maarten. Now, more than ever, we must demonstrate our resilience and our resolve to protect the values we hold dear. As your Prime Minister, with my government, I have a responsibility to be the guardian of your security and safety and will do everything in my power to ensure that happens. Within the short term, more support will be on the ground as the first step to ensuring our national security – this was decided since last Friday to be implemented,” Mercelina said. “May we find the strength and unity to overcome this tragedy together.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-no-indication-that-arrindell-shooting-politically-motivated