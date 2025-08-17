PM: No serious incidents reported during passage of Hurricane Erin | THE DAILY HERALD

A large amount of sargassum washed ashore along several beaches including Great Bay as pictured here along the Boardwalk Boulevard on Sunday.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reported that no serious incidents were recorded on the island following Hurricane Erin, and he urged everyone to remain vigilant as storms can escalate with little warning.

Hurricane Erin dumped rainfall across the island on Saturday, bursting from a Category 1 to a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the span of several hours.

Some businesses were seen taking precautionary measures. Some parked large vehicles in front of their entrances. Most supermarkets open on Saturday, and not many motorists were on the road. However, the high water brought seaweed ashore and caused some beach erosion.

Reflecting on the disaster, Mercelina stressed the unexpected speed with which Erin intensified. “One moment we believe we are dealing with a tropical storm, and within just 12 hours it has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane,” he said. He warned that such storms now develop so quickly that there is no time for last-minute action. He said that preparedness must begin early, ideally before the season starts, and continue throughout, not only by the government but also by households, businesses, and communities.

Mercelina also thanked residents and the business community for their solidarity and resilience, noting that their readiness was instrumental in avoiding serious incidents. He said that resilience is a shared responsibility: while government response mechanisms will be reviewed and strengthened, everyone has a role to play in safeguarding the nation.

He urged the public to stay informed through official channels, maintain emergency kits, review family emergency plans, and secure property as needed.

Hurricane Erin is the fifth named storm, the first hurricane, and the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season. Erin formed from a tropical wave on August 11 near Cabo Verde and underwent

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-no-serious-incidents-reported-during-passage-of-hurricane-erin