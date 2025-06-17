PM on mould issue: ‘Process is not only planned, it has already begun’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Government Administration Building





PHILIPSBURG–Government is actively carrying out an environmental action plan to address mould in the Government Administration Building, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina told Parliament last week.

The update was given in response to questions from United People’s (UP) party Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes during the Central Committee meeting on the draft 2025 budget. MP Lacroes raised the issue of mould, referencing two letters he sent to the Prime Minister on the matter. He noted that his first letter, dated September 25, 2024, received a response on October 30, 2024, outlining a plan involving testing and inspection. However, complaints continued, prompting a second letter sent on April 3, 2025, to which a response was given on April 22. In that response, government indicated there were no problems with mould. MP Lacroes questioned why, if there was no mould, ministries were relocating or allowing staff to work from home. He also asked for copies of the test reports conducted between those dates, stating he had not received them.

Prime Minister Mercelina said government acknowledges the long-standing concerns and is taking firm action. He explained that the full servicing of the air-conditioning systems has been ongoing since 2024, with the last service of that year carried out in December. For 2025, AC servicing took place on May 30, and the frequency has now been increased from every six months to every three months.

In addition to AC servicing, the building undergoes deep cleaning every six months. Another mould remediation treatment is scheduled for June 14, 2025. These remediation efforts occur twice a year. mould culture testing, carried out by the St Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), is also done every six months, with the next round planned for June or July 2025.

Mercelina stated that routine maintenance includes quarterly cleaning of all vents, air-handling units, and ventilation fans, as well as replacement of ceiling tiles where needed. Every six months, the building is also decontaminated using chlorine dioxide, and environmental testing is conducted by SLS. Monthly investigations will now follow each decontamination cycle, along with detailed reporting to detect any early signs of contamination.

The Prime Minister added that deep cleaning of all areas, including workstations, furniture, light fixtures, walls, floors, and high-touch surfaces, is also performed every six months. The decontamination process targets air-conditioning systems, surface disinfection, water and drainage systems, and critical areas such as server rooms, kitchens, restrooms, and the basement.

He said the aim is to maintain a healthy working environment and confirmed that SLS will conduct necessary tests after each remediation. The results, he said, will be made available to Parliament upon request.

“In short, the process is not only planned – it has already begun,” said Mercelina. “We are acting on it, and we will continue to be transparent and thorough as we move forward.” He also noted that a memo dated June 10, was shared with all civil servants, outlining the steps being taken by government to ensure staff safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-on-mould-issue-process-is-not-only-planned-it-has-already-begun