PM on “Unspoiled Queen” | THE DAILY HERALD

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Saba on Tuesday, where he toured the site of the forthcoming Black Rocks harbour with Commissioner Bruce Zagers and project manager Peter Biemond.

He also stopped in St. John’s, where Commissioner Eviton Heyliger and project manager Carine Ghazzi gave a presentation on the planned combined school campus and the village’s cultural centre. Schoof had a meeting with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, as well as a lunch with four members of Saba’s Island Council where they discussed inter-island connectivity, affordable housing and the cost of living. Schoof’s day in Saba was part of his five-day working visit to the Dutch Caribbean, which ends today, Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-on-unspoiled-queen