PM recognises Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant’s 50 years in country | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina presented a commemorative plaque to the management and staff of Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant in recognition of its 50th anniversary of operations in St. Maarten.

According to a press release, the ceremony highlighted the establishment’s contribution to the culinary and cultural fabric of St. Maarten.

Mercelina expressed admiration for the resilience and dedication shown by the family-owned restaurant over the decades. “For 50 years, Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has been more than a dining establishment; it has been a cornerstone of community life, a beacon of connection, and a testament to what hard work and commitment to service can achieve. It is a privilege to honour a business that has touched so many lives on this island,” said Mercelina during his remarks.

He reflected on the restaurant’s ability to adapt and thrive through decades of change, including challenges like hurricanes and shifts in the local economy.

“Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has demonstrated the resilience that defines the spirit of St. Maarten. Your doors have remained open, providing not only meals but also warmth, familiarity, and a space for generations of families and friends to gather,” Mercelina said.

The plaque presented reads, in part: “In recognition of five decades of outstanding service and commitment to the people and communities of Sint Maarten, your dedication to feeding people and fostering community connections has made Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant a beloved and iconic establishment. Your contribution to our island's rich heritage is deeply valued.”

Mercelina concluded with a call for continued collaboration between businesses and the government to strengthen the nation’s community bonds. “As we celebrate this milestone, let us also recommit ourselves to supporting local businesses like Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant, whose success is intertwined with the success of St. Maarten. Together, we are building a brighter, stronger future.”

Hong Kong Bar & Restaurant has long been an institution loved by locals and visitors for its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to quality. The establishment’s legacy is a testament to the power of tradition, community, and perseverance, according to the release.

