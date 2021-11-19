PM says Ashley’s investment shows confidence in economic development | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the grand opening of Ashley Furniture Homestore on Wednesday evening.

COLE BAY–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs believes that the investment to open an Ashley Furniture Homestore in St. Maarten is a sign of confidence in the country’s economic development.

Ashley’s Furniture Homestore held a grand opening of its store in Cole Bay on Wednesday evening and opened to the general public as of Thursday.

“Despite the challenges of Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic, I commend the management of Ashley Furniture Homestore for not only choosing St. Maarten as a location for one of the largest Ashley Furniture stores in the Caribbean, but for also donating to K1 Britannia Foundation and Mental Health Foundation,” Jacobs said.

“To me, the willingness to give is what makes this new chapter so meaningful. This endeavour highlights confidence in St. Maarten’s economic development, provided jobs during construction as well as now that the store has officially opened. Congratulations and much success to the management and staff.”

The store boasts a wide selection of authentic, high-quality and stylish Ashley furniture pieces for every part of the home.

