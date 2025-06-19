PM says case of distressed father in viral video ‘has been addressed’ | THE DAILY HERALD

“The Daily Herald” bumped into the distressed father “Bolo” Arrindell on Thursday.

PM says case of distressed father

in viral video 'has been addressed'

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Thursday that the case involving a distressed father who appeared in a viral video sitting on a mattress with his son at the Government Administration Building has been addressed.

The prime minister’s comments came during the opening of the public plenary session of Parliament on the draft 2025 budget.

“The situation involving the father and his son has been addressed,” Mercelina told Members of Parliament (MPs). “As a father, I stand with every parent who wants answers, fairness and reassurance that our institutions work for them. As Prime Minister, I reaffirm this government's commitment to protecting the dignity and well-being of our citizens.”

The prime minister referred to the widely circulated footage in which the father is seen sitting on a mattress inside the building, holding his child and expressing frustration. In the video, the father "Bolo" Arrindell said he has been “fighting these people” for 10 years, accuses the authorities of discrimination, and says he recently buried the child's mother and is now left to care for his child alone.

“As Prime Minister and more personally as a father, I was profoundly touched by the video that has circulated of a father in emotional distress at the Government Administration Building holding his son,” Mercelina said in opening remarks. “The pain shown in that moment is a stark reminder of the responsibility we carry as leaders and the expectations our people place in the institutions designed to serve and protect them. No parent should ever feel abandoned or pushed to such a desperate point in order to be seen or heard.”

Mercelina said the matter was handled with urgency and sensitivity. “The moment this matter was brought to the attention of my office, immediately steps were taken to address the case in the appropriate channels. A formal inquiry was initiated and we and the family were engaged with compassion and confidentiality. The handling of this case was done responsibly and directly, not in the public eye, but with decisive action.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining public trust in essential services. “Let me make this clear, public trust in our healthcare system is essential. It's not just about one case, it’s about ensuring that every resident knows that their life and their loved ones’ lives are valued and safeguarded. When concerns are raised, especially the ones that involve the health of children or a child, we will not look the other way. We will investigate, we will listen and we will act.”

