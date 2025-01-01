PM: St. Maarten proved it has big voice and an even bigger heart | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In 2024 St. Maarten proved once again that its small island nation has a big voice and an even bigger heart.

This was one of the messages Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina conveyed in his New Year’s message.

“As we leave 2024 behind, we carry with us the lessons, the challenges and the triumphs that shaped us over that 12-month period. Last year, we demonstrated resilience in the face of obstacles and celebrated milestones that will leave a lasting legacy,” stated the prime minister.

“From the reopening of Princess Juliana International Airport, bringing back stability to the electrical grid of the country, to hosting international events that placed St. Maarten in the global spotlight, we proved once again that our small island nation has a big voice and an even bigger heart.”

The prime minister said what truly stood out to him is the strength of the people. “It is the quiet heroism of parents working tirelessly to provide for their families, the dedication of our teachers shaping young minds, and the compassion of neighbours looking out for one another. These everyday acts of love and care are the foundation of who we are as a country.”

He continued: “As we begin this new year, I urge us all to hold onto three guiding principles: cherish our island home – let us protect its beauty, nurture its resources and prepare it for the future. Every effort we make today will ensure our children inherit a thriving St. Maarten nation. Strengthen our community – our greatest asset is our people. Let us uplift one another, celebrate our diversity and ensure that no one is left behind. Together, we are stronger. Build our country with pride – whether through innovation, service or simply doing the best we can in our daily lives, every contribution matters. This country belongs to all of us, and it is up to each of us to create a legacy of hope and opportunity.”

He said government is committed to working tirelessly in 2025 and beyond to address the issues that matter most – creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, building climate resilience and ensuring that every St. Maartener can share in the benefits of progress. “We will continue to raise our voice internationally, advocating for the support and recognition that our country deserves. But let me be clear: the strength of this country is not just found in government initiatives. It is found in the hearts of its people – you! Each one of you has a role to play in making St. Maarten a place where we not only live but thrive,” stated Mercelina.

“As we embrace this new year, let us do so with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. Let us dream big, act boldly and love deeply. Together, we can overcome any challenge and seize every opportunity that lies ahead.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-st-maarten-proved-it-has-big-voice-and-an-even-bigger-heart