PM: The challenges we face may be great but our potential as a nation is greater | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly signing into office the Mercelina II Cabinet

PHILIPSBURG–Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) leader Dr. Luc Mercelina stepped into his role as returning Prime Minister in the new cabinet on Tuesday with some positive words of inspiration.

He also provided an update on the various strides made by the outgoing cabinet and gave an insight into some of the major projects to be embarked upon and completed in the coming period.

He thanked former VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster and former Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis, both of whom will be assuming new roles as Members of Parliament (MPs).

“The challenges we face may be great, but our potential as a nation is greater and so I and the rest of the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers will make the best use of our unique perspectives and strengths to meet these challenges head on,” Mercelina said in his first address after being sworn in. “Through collaboration, dialogue and action we will continue to see progress,” he stressed.

According to Mercelina, St. Maarten’s socio-economic development, its healthcare, strengthening of institutions, implementing sustainable energy solutions and increasing the country’s resiliency to the growing effects of climate change, are some of the major areas of focus necessary for the nation to grow as a country.

“We are seeing continued progress in our growth with the official reopening of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as an important lifeline for our people and our economy. Our government was determined to see its reopening before the end of 2024, and I am grateful for all the hard work by the management and the staff and contractors that went into making the reopening of our airport a successful reality,” he said in his remarks.

The destruction caused by Hurricane Irma, he indicated, extended beyond PJIA to other critical infrastructure like schools, the library and sports facilities. “As we continue to rebuild and recover, in the first half of 2025, we will see the start of the reconstruction of the Sister Marie Laurence School and the Charles Leopold Bell School and the St. Maarten Library. Be aware that 19 schools have already been repaired and handed over in 2024. This is critical infrastructure for the education and well-being of our children. However, attention must and will be given to ensuring that the education provided in our schools is tailored to meeting the necessities of our labour market in our growing country.”

He said in 2025 functional repairs will be completed for 13 sport facilities throughout the country as well as 12 school gyms. Repairs will also be conducted to the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, another invaluable part of the St. Maarten community and cultural identity, providing the country with a central place to celebrate and revel in its culture. “It has taken too long to see the needed repairs and improvements to our festival village take place and it is with pride that I can say that in September of this year, the contract for their renovation was signed, making way for work to finally begin.”

In the area of healthcare, the prime minister said there has been an acceleration in the construction of the new St. Maarten General Hospital, which he referred to as an indispensable part of the healthcare institutions of the country. “We are also making progress in producing a much-needed new mental health facility as we work towards a comprehensive mental healthcare system in St. Maarten. We have reserved already 12 million for this facility,” he said.

He also alluded to the Marketplace project. “Our minister of [Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication – Ed.] TEATT is very focused on realising this project.”

In the justice sector, he said work is also being done with the signing of an agreement for the second phase of the construction of a new prison. The intention is to finalise the construction of the prison in this governing period. “This project focuses on the construction of a facility that will not only meet the highest standards in construction and humane treatment but also where those who are carrying out a sentence there can make meaningful strides towards rehabilitation and reintegration as productive members of society,” he said.

He said the poverty level in the country is of great concern. “Our lack of affordable housing is of great concern. People deserve access to avenues for empowerment and advancement. We deserve to have the opportunity and ability to own our home. That’s why establishing a development bank is of utmost importance for our people,” he said.

He said also that the strengthening of legislation is of great importance to St. Maarten’s success as a nation and as such, it is imperative that movement continues on the issues of tax reform, electoral reform and the process of the screening of candidate ministers.

He took a moment to hail civil servants. “In the brief time I have served as Prime Minister so far, I have already seen and experienced your dedication and commitment to serving the people of St. Maarten with integrity. I want to thank you for the hard work that you do every day,” he said.

“Also, to our front-line workers: these are the members of our society who are the first responders to accidents, disasters and crises, and it is important that their work be recognised, acknowledged and appreciated. It is our pledge to continue to strengthen our institutional frameworks to ensure that they are given the honour and respect that they deserve.”

