PM to give concrete answer soon on election date, number of seats | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs will work on providing a concrete date for the 2024 Parliamentary election soon. She will also be able to indicate whether the number of Parliamentary seats will remain 15 or whether it will move to 17 by the end of June.

She provided the information during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday when asked when the Council of Ministers will make a decision on the election date and when government will give an indication whether the number of parliamentary seats will remain at 15 or move to 17.

“Unfortunately,… you will have to hold on just another bit for that information,” Jacobs said when asked the questions.

“I have not been able to sit with the relevant stakeholders within the organisation to hash all of that out. There is usually a whole calculation for dates based on the last time [elections were held – Ed.] etc. and I have not had the opportunity to do that yet so, I do apologise for that because it was asked, I believe, last week. But I have not been able to schedule that. The schedule has been quite busy. I know I did say it was January. The specific date in January 2024 is not yet known, but it is January 2024 and I will endeavour to ensure that I have a more concrete answer for you as well. I did mention last week that as the Civil Registry does its clean up, it’s [the number of Parliamentary seats] a different number…So at the end of June is when I will then determine what are the projections moving forward so that we can have a better idea,” Jacobs stated.

