PM: Uncanny that investigations surface when they can negatively alter stability | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs

~ Begs the question if it is instigated ~

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs was shocked and concerned when she was informed of the news that Member of Parliament (MP) Rolando Brison had been detained for questioning on Friday, March 17.

Jacobs wishes MP Brison, his family and the UP party much strength during this very difficult time while awaiting the process of the judicial system, and is very happy to learn of the MP’s release on Saturday evening.

“I have a great deal of sympathy towards the MP and his family. Matters such as these leave very little room for the privacy of those close to the affected individuals within our small island society. It is my hope that they find strength during this time of turmoil,” she said about the situation. She went on to say, “I trust our legal system will ultimately deliver a fair and just outcome for all involved. I urge the public to not jump to conclusions and to be patient as it takes its due course.”

She said it is uncanny that these investigations surface at times when they can negatively alter local political stability, and it begs the question whether they are indeed geopolitically or locally instigated. “However, we remain committed, as a coalition, to focus on handling the budget in the coming week, which is of utmost importance to the people of this country,” said Jacobs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pm-uncanny-that-investigations-surface-when-they-can-negatively-alter-stability