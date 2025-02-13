PM wants country prepared before pursuing marijuana legalisation | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina speaking to reporters on Wednesday.





PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina on Wednesday reiterated the need for careful preparation before considering the legalisation of marijuana in St. Maarten.

During the live Council of Ministers press briefing, the prime minister acknowledged that the topic of marijuana legalisation would not only affect various ministries, but also have significant implications for the country’s children. His current focus remains on ensuring that the country is fully prepared for the social, economic and health impacts that may arise from such a decision.

“The marijuana topic has enormous implications for all ministries,” said the prime minister. “But I go further, it has implications for your children and I have a position that I think that it has so many implications on a social-economic level that I have to make sure first that I am well prepared for all the effects of this introduction, legalisation and the regulation of this marijuana.”

He said while he is not yet focused on the drafting of marijuana legislation, his priority is ensuring that the country is equipped to handle any challenges that may come with legalisation.

“I am not even that far in looking into that problem; my main concern is to make sure that I have a balanced community with a responsible, well-prepared mental healthcare and Turning Point organisation and a good educational system for my children before I start thinking in that direction,” he explained.

“I am not busy with legislation now, I am busy making sure that if we get to that phase, my country, my community, my people must be well prepared for the effect on all levels and dimensions with the introduction of marijuana.”

He also referenced the Netherlands' approach to marijuana, acknowledging their efforts to regulate the substance despite not fully legalising it. “I can explain you, we did it in the Netherlands; if there is a country that can legalise and regulate, you have to give the Dutch credit [for – Ed.] that. They did not legalise it, but they tried to regulate it, and they are good at regulations too. You know how that society is organised. And until today, they are facing big challenges, although they are masters in regulating, with the implications and challenges of marijuana for the public.”

The prime minister made it clear that his priority remains on addressing the country’s immediate needs, particularly in the areas of healthcare and mental health, before moving forward with any discussions about marijuana legalisation. “We have challenges in getting a good Turning Point for this country. We have major challenges with our healthcare and we are talking now at this particular phase, with our challenges in organising our mental healthcare, about the legislation and implementation of marijuana. And I know that one day it has to take place, but please let us do the first things first for this country,” he noted.

