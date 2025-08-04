PM warns GEBE Board: Resign or govt. will use full legal powers | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has confirmed that the government, as sole shareholder of NV GEBE, “instructed” the company’s Supervisory Board of Directors to “voluntarily” resign “with immediate effect,” citing a complete breakdown in trust, performance, and accountability.

He warned that should the board fail to resign voluntarily; the government is prepared to invoke its full legal rights as shareholder to remove them.

“This is not about politics or personalities. This is about a utility company that has failed the people for too long and a government that refuses to stand by and watch,” Mercelina said in a press release issued late Monday afternoon. “GEBE is not a playground for power, it’s a lifeline for every household and business on this island.”

The Prime Minister outlined several failures by the board, including how GEBE mishandled the 2022 cyberattack, crippling systems and leaving customers in limbo for months. More than two years later, residents still face billing chaos, with inconsistent, unclear, and unfair invoices.

He also cited the board’s refusal to act on fuel clause reforms, disregard for recommendations from the Regulatory Authority Curacao (RAC) aimed at lowering electricity costs, and resistance to engaging in broader relief initiatives despite public outcry.

Mercelina stated, “The board was appointed under a previous administration. Their term may extend to 2025/2026, but performance has an expiry date and for this board, that time has passed.”

The government is willing to pursue formal legal mechanisms under corporate governance statutes and GEBE’s articles of incorporation should the board decline to step down voluntarily.

Addressing rumours and criticisms about his involvement in GEBE’s leadership appointments, the Prime Minister clarified that the binding nomination process is the exclusive responsibility of the Supervisory Board. “The appointment and selection procedures for NV GEBE’s Managing Board fall under the purview of the Supervisory Board of Directors of NV GEBE and adhere to the company’s internal corporate governance framework and applicable laws and regulations,” he explained.

The recruitment was conducted through an independent third-party consultancy firm at the board’s request.

He firmly rejected any suggestion that the Prime Minister or shareholder influenced the candidate selection: “Any implication or suggestion that the Prime Minister or the shareholder is responsible for the candidates selected through the recruitment process is inaccurate and misleading.”

Dr. Mercelina noted, “We are not here for applause. We are here to govern. And that’s exactly what we are doing.”

