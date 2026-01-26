P&O Cruises’ Arvia and Iona make historic dual arrival in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Arvia’s Captain Robert Camby (left) and Iona’s Captain Andrew Wolverson (right) on the quayside in Port St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten marked a historic moment on Friday as P&O Cruises’ two newest and largest vessels, Arvia and Iona, arrived together. The simultaneous call created a striking scene in Philipsburg and underscored the island’s status as a premier cruise destination.

The landmark visit saw the two Excel-class ships dock side by side at the Port of Philipsburg at 7:00am local time. Each vessel has a guest capacity of approximately 5,200, making the joint arrival a notable event for both the cruise line and the island.

Arvia’s Captain Robert Camby and Iona’s Captain Andrew Wolverson greeted each other on the quayside, while guests and crew exchanged waves from decks and balconies, marking the occasion. The moment was widely celebrated by those on board and ashore.

At the time of the visit, Arvia was midway through a 14-night round trip Eastern Caribbean fly-cruise from Barbados, while Iona was sailing a 35-night round trip Caribbean Winter Warmth cruise from Southampton.

Both ships were scheduled to depart Philipsburg at 6:00pm local time. Arvia was set to sail to St. John’s, Antigua, while Iona continued on to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Arvia is expected to remain in the Caribbean throughout the 2026 winter fly-cruise season, operating two alternating 14-night itineraries that include destinations such as Martinique, St. Lucia, and Tortola. P&O Cruises currently sails to more than 20 Caribbean islands as part of its regional offerings.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow described the joint call as a significant milestone for the company. He noted that the Caribbean remains a highly popular destination for guests and said the simultaneous presence of Arvia and Iona reflected the scale of P&O Cruises’ ambitions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/p-o-cruises-arvia-and-iona-make-historic-dual-arrival-in-st-maarten