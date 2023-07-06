Police aim to improve communication with owners of stolen and confiscated vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

The police have announced they will improve their procedures and communication with regard to stolen and confiscated vehicles. In photo: The pound yard on Pond Island is chock full of cars.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM acknowledged existing shortcomings with regard to communication with vehicle owners who reported their cars as having been stolen.

On Thursday, after a meeting with the Ombudsman, police announced it will improve its procedures and communication with regard to stolen and confiscated vehicles.

The Ombudsman of St. Maarten recently had consultations with management of KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office. The central topic of discussion centred on the return of confiscated vehicles, including stolen cars, to their lawful owners.

KPSM said that the police force is facing challenges with ensuring efficient and accurate communication concerning confiscated vehicles and returning them to their respective owners. This resulted in owners of stolen cars having difficulties reclaiming their vehicles, with some car owners harboring a grievance towards police.

“We would like to reach out to those people who have had difficulties obtaining information from police,” KPSM said. “We encourage those individuals to visit the Philipsburg Police Station between the hours of 9:00am and 12.00pm. Please specifically request to speak with Inspector J. Rijna (ext. 114) or Inspector P. Richardson (ext. 106) from the Detective Department.”

KPSM stressed: “We value the importance of addressing past grievances and believe that open communication and collaboration are essential in rectifying any issues related to confiscated vehicles.”

Management of KPSM said, the police force is committed to improving its procedures and ensuring a smoother process for returning of these confiscated vehicles to their rightful owners. “We assure the public of St. Maarten that the insights gained from our meeting with the Ombudsman will be instrumental in implementing effective measures to enhance our overall service delivery,” KPSM stated. “We remain dedicated to upholding law and order, and to continuously improving our processes to better serve and protect the community of St. Maarten.”

KPSM extends its sincere appreciation to the Ombudsman for the invitation and providing valuable suggestions to enhance the confiscated vehicle return process for the public. “We are grateful for the collaboration and insights shared, which will contribute to the ongoing improvement of our procedures,” management said.

For further inquiries or additional information, please contact the Police Force of St. Maarten at the number 54-22222. You can also visit our official website at https://www.policesxm.sx/

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-aim-to-improve-communication-with-owners-of-stolen-and-confiscated-vehicles