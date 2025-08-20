Police and Rental Tribunal strengthen cooperation on rental dispute handling | THE DAILY HERALD

The meeting on Wednesday centred on the practical and legal challenges KPSM and the Rental Tribunal face in handling rental disputes.

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to provide clearer guidance and stronger support to residents facing rental disputes, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Rental Tribunal of St. Maarten met on Wednesday to align work processes and improve communication between the two institutions and the public.

The meeting focused on the practical and legal challenges both KPSM and the Rental Tribunal encounter on a daily basis. Discussions highlighted the legal framework governing rental laws, the extent of each body’s authority, and strategies to ensure that both police officers and residents receive accurate, consistent information when disputes arise.

Recognising that rental conflicts are often emotionally charged, both KPSM and the Rental Tribunal emphasised the importance of providing clear guidance, fair treatment, and accessible information to all parties involved. As part of this effort, the Tribunal will organise specialised training sessions for police officers to strengthen their knowledge of rental laws and procedures.

KPSM emphasised that this collaboration is about making sure tenants and landlords alike understand their rights and responsibilities, while ensuring officers have the tools they need to respond appropriately.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term working relationship. Both KPSM and the Rental Tribunal have committed to ongoing dialogue and regular contact, with the shared goal of reducing the number of disputes and ensuring fair, transparent handling of cases.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-and-rental-tribunal-strengthen-cooperation-on-rental-dispute-handling