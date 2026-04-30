Police announce traffic rules for the Grand Carnival Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

The parade is expected to begin at 10:00am

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has announced traffic measures and safety guidelines in connection with the Grand Carnival Parade, scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The parade is expected to begin at 10:00am and will follow a route starting on L.B. Scott Road, continuing along Bush Road, Nisbeth Road, Percy Labega Street, Longwall Road and Front Street. It will then proceed via W.G. Buncamper Road, the Freedom Fighters Roundabout, W.J.A. Nisbeth Road and Soualiga Road, before ending at Festival Village.

Temporary road closures will be in effect along the parade route and in surrounding areas. Police are urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid traffic delays and congestion.

Special attention is being given to scooter and motorcycle riders, who are reminded to strictly follow police instructions. Riders are not permitted to enter or travel within the parade, as this poses a safety risk and disrupts the flow of the event.

Police officers will be deployed along the route to ensure the safety and security of both participants and spectators. KPSM is calling on the public to cooperate fully in order to maintain a safe and orderly environment.

KPSM encourages the community to celebrate responsibly and appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-announce-traffic-rules-for-the-grand-carnival-parade