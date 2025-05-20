Police appeal for public’s help in solving fatal hit-and-run in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The driver of this blue Toyota bus seen in the area at the time of the incident is being asked to contact the police.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urgently appealing to the public for assistance as the Traffic Department continues its investigation into a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Cole Bay on Monday, April 28.

The incident took place around 4:30am near the Billy Folly crossing on Welfare Road, when a male pedestrian in his late sixties was struck by a scooter while walking on the sidewalk. The scooter rider fled the scene towards the Welfare Road roundabout.

Despite receiving immediate help from bystanders and emergency responders, the victim later died at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Investigators are now calling on anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. In particular, the driver of a blue Toyota bus seen in the area at the time is being asked to contact the police, as they may have critical information.

KPSM is also urging the scooter rider involved to take responsibility and report to the Philipsburg Police Station to provide a statement. “Doing the right thing is essential for accountability and for bringing some measure of closure to the victim’s family,” the Traffic Department said.

Police are encouraging the public to share any dashcam or surveillance footage that could aid the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the KPSM Traffic Department at +1 (721) 542-2222. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the confidential tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-appeal-for-public-s-help-in-solving-fatal-hit-and-run-in-cole-bay