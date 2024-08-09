Police applauds Dutch Quarter for exemplary response after unrest | THE DAILY HERALD

Dutch Quarter residents and police engaged in cordial discussions.

DUTCH QUARTER–The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM has given the community of Dutch Quarter a pat on the back for what the force referred to as the district’s “exemplary response,” following the recent unrest in the district.

The police said in a press release that following the unfortunate civil unrest that occurred in the district on Sunday, August 4, it was pleased to report a significant improvement in the community atmosphere after constructive dialogue and actions taken by law enforcement in collaboration with community representatives.

An amicable interaction between police and Dutch Quarter residents.

The police said on Wednesday “a heartening scene” unfolded in Dutch Quarter, where residents and law enforcement officers were observed engaged in calm and respectful discussions. “This positive interaction stands as a testament to the manner in which a community should function, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to maintaining peace and order,” KPSM said.

The KPSM commended the residents of Dutch Quarter for their willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution. The cooperation between the community and law enforcement is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens, the police said.

“While the KPSM remains steadfastly committed to serving and protecting all citizens, it must reiterate that any breach of the law will carry appropriate consequences. Those individuals who crossed the line during the recent civil unrest will be held accountable in accordance with the law. However, the KPSM is encouraged by the steps taken by the community to restore calm and prevent further incidents,” the police said.

“The presence of community leaders, law enforcement officers and residents standing together is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community unites in a spirit of cooperation. The KPSM is proud to support and stand with all who advocate for law and order and the betterment of our communities.”

The KPSM encouraged all citizens to continue fostering a spirit of cooperation and respect, ensuring that St. Maarten remains a safe and harmonious place for everyone.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-applauds-dutch-quarter-for-exemplary-response-after-unrest