Police arrest 3 in connection with Dutch Quarter shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the March 14 shooting incident in Dutch Quarter, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed.

On March 17, two individuals voluntarily turned themselves in at the Philipsburg police station, where they provided statements regarding their involvement before being taken into custody. They joined a third suspect who had previously been detained following the incident.

The shooting occurred around 11:00pm on March 14, when Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the Dutch Quarter area. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. An elderly male victim and one of the suspects were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment. The elderly victim remains in serious condition.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified the two additional suspects, who were believed to have been armed and may have discharged firearms during the altercation.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the motive behind the shooting. KPSM urges anyone with information to come forward.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-arrest-3-in-connection-with-dutch-quarter-shooting