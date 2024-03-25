Police arrest 4 teenagers in Dutch Quarter assault case | THE DAILY HERALD

A screenshot of one of the videos of the assault circulating online.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded to a troubling assault incident in Dutch Quarter.

The incident, captured in social media videos, depicted a young female victim being attacked by a group of individuals while others recorded and cheered on.

Detectives from KPSM immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the incident, collaborating closely with the Prosecutor’s Office to apprehend the suspects, all of whom are female.

On Friday, March 22, four individuals were arrested in connection with the case, identified as S.J.B. (16), T.S.D. (15), G.S.K. (16), and Z.L.S. (15). Following interrogation, the suspects have been remanded in custody pending further investigation.

KPSM emphasizes the importance of parental vigilance in preventing minors from engaging in criminal activities, underlining legal responsibility for their actions. The investigation continues as KPSM remains steadfast in ensuring accountability for all involved parties in this incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-arrest-4-teenagers-in-dutch-quarter-assault-case