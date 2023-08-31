Police arrest former student, identify youth in school fight | THE DAILY HERALD

Upon reviewing the evidence, police obtained permission from the Prosecutor to make an arrest.

PHILIPSBURG–A student brawl in the South Reward area, captured on social media, has led to decisive action by law enforcement. A former student identified as D.S.R., who is no longer a minor, was arrested by police.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM initiated an investigation based on the video that is circulating on social media. The video depicts a violent altercation involving numerous individuals. Police identified R., who had previously faced legal consequences in a separate case.

Upon reviewing the evidence and engaging with the Prosecutor’s Office, police obtained the necessary permission to apprehend the suspect. As a result of his involvement in the altercation and considering his prior legal history, R. was taken into custody.

Furthermore, it was revealed that R. was also required to fulfil an outstanding sentence related to his involvement in a previous criminal offence.

In addition to the arrest of R., police identified several other individuals who were implicated in the school fight. These individuals, most of whom are students, will be subject to appropriate action in the near future.

KPSM is working diligently to address the root causes of these incidents and to prevent their recurrence. Police management acknowledges the importance of community involvement and cooperation in addressing these challenges. Parents, guardians, educators and community leaders are encouraged to play an active role in guiding the youth away from violence and towards positive behaviour.

Further updates on the progress of the investigation will be provided as they become available.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-arrest-former-student-identify-youth-in-school-fight