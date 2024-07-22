Police arrest ‘person of interest’ in Arrindell shooting investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

A screenshot taken from a live video by local journalist Andrew Dick, showing the car in which Olivier Arrindell's wife Sabine died.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten–Law enforcement has arrested a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the July 17 shooting in Cupecoy that left Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) leader Olivier Arrindell injured and his wife dead.

“This arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the late night shooting that claimed one life and saw two others injured,” the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office stated in a joint press release.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case and to preserve the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be disclosed at this time. “The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM understand the public’s interest and concern and are committed to providing updates as soon as it is appropriate and safe to do so.”