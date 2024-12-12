Police awarded at Award and Recognition Ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force who received awards.

ANGUILLA–On Monday, December 2, the outstanding achievements and dedication of more than twenty police officers were recognised during an award ceremony in the grounds of Governor Julia Crouch’s office.

There were seven officers receiving Commendations that are presented for acts of bravery, life-saving efforts or exceptional performance. One officer received the Certificate of Merit for sus-tained contributions to public safety or high performance. Eighteen officers received Letters of Recognition that are given for significant contributions to Royal Anguilla Police Force performance, reputation or community service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-awarded-at-award-and-recognition-ceremony