Police call on car owners to collect their vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

White Hyundai Atos, R-2366. Owner: Jose Ramon Vargas Diaz

Green Sm3, M-10624. Owner: Jose Ramon Vargas Diaz

Silver Hyundai i-10- 3040-AAA-(M-10475). Owner: Societe Sun Cars Eurl.

White Hyundai i-20, 8832-AAB (M-11052). Owner: Societe Solocar SNC

Silver Kia Picanto 7127-AAC. Owner: Marie-Louise Finnigan e/v Coltat

Black Hyundai i-20. Owner 1: Marine Coralie Feneant. Owner 2: Terry Sam

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is making a plea to all who may have had their vehicle confiscated by police to come to the station and collect their car.

Throughout several investigations into stolen motor vehicles, police confiscated several cars. The Prosecutor’s Office has advised that some of these vehicles be returned to the legal owners.

The Detective Department attempted to locate owners of these vehicles, but has been unable to find them.

A list of names of owners linked to the confiscated vehicles has been compiled by the police. A call goes out to these owners or persons who have contact with the owners of these vehicles to please contact the Detective Department at the police station in Philipsburg as soon as possible.

If you know your car or motorbike is present at the police station and still not subject to a criminal investigation, you can take it with you if you can present proof of your identity (a driver’s licence, identity card or passport) and proof that you are the rightful owner. You will also be required to present proof of insurance and inspection.

Anyone who has any information concerning these vehicles can contact the investigating team on tel. 542-2222 ext. 214, 211 or 208, or information can be given anonymously via telephone number 9311.

