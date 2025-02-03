Police call on garage owners to remove cars from roadside | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI, is calling on garage owners to stop using public roads for vehicle storage and repairs.

Authorities have observed a growing number of garages conducting business on public streets, leading to traffic congestion, safety hazards and public nuisances. Abandoned and inoperable vehicles left on roadways pose significant risks to both motorists and pedestrians, prompting the latest crackdown.

To address the issue, community police officers (CPOs) will visit garage owners across various districts, setting a strict deadline for compliance. All vehicles currently obstructing public roads must be removed and relocated to designated garage premises within the given time frame.

Additionally, garages operating without proper authorisation or conducting repairs on public streets will be required to cease operations immediately.

While KPSM and VROMI are initially seeking voluntary compliance, authorities warn that stricter enforcement actions, including fines and potential business disruptions, will follow if the situation persists.

“We urge garage owners to take proactive steps now to avoid penalties,” police stated. “This initiative is about ensuring public safety and maintaining order on our roads.”

The police and VROMI stress the importance of cooperation in keeping the island’s roadways clear and safe for all users.

