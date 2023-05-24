Police capture pit bull following reports of dog attacking people | THE DAILY HERALD

The heavily sedated pit bull caught in Hope Estate.





PHILIPSBURG–The owner of a pit bull captured by police officers on Tuesday is urged to contact St. Maarten Police Force KPSM. While the owner let the dog roam free in Hope Estate, the animal reportedly attacked several people in the area.

Seeing that the dog posed a threat to public safety, on Monday several police officers together with members of non-governmental organisations teamed up to search, trap and capture the brown and white pit bull mix.

The search took place in the early evening. The team drove around scanning the Hope Estate area. Upon spotting the dog they managed to tranquillise and capture it.

KPSM warns the owner of this dog that it is crucial to come forward and contact police to address this matter promptly. “It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure the proper control and management of their animals. Allowing a dangerous dog to roam freely can lead to an owner being charged with a criminal offence. We urge the owner of the brown and white pit bull mix to contact us as soon as possible to facilitate the resolution of this situation.”

