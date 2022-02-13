Police carry out preventative patrols to curb school fights | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene from a school fight in South Reward.

SOUTH REWARD–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM reimplemented its patrolling in school districts to curb school-related fights, stated a press release on Sunday, February 13.

This is in connection to the increased number of school fights in South Reward, of which several videos circulated on social media.

To curb this aggravating trend once again, police will reimplement its patrolling in the densely populated school district, stated police spokesperson Joe Josepha in a press release.

The plan of action plan is based on the ministerial decree issued by the minister of justice, to reduce the fights and other illegal acts committed in and around the schools – especially in St. Peters and South Reward.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office urged students to think deeply about their actions, to keep tempers in check, and avoid starting or instigating fights.

Participation in fights around school areas can result in trouble with law enforcement and getting in contact with the law can harm future prospects – from gaining entrance into institutions of higher education to job prospects. Aiding someone in a fight can constitute complicity, which is also punishable by law, warned the police.

Furthermore, fights create an unfriendly and unsafe atmosphere for fellow students and set a bad example for other (younger) students. Bystanders who cheer on and/or film videos of these fights should reflect on their behaviour as they are creating and contributing to an atmosphere where people get hurt, stated the press release.

KPSM said other actions would be undertaken to further safeguard everyone in the affected areas.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-carry-out-preventative-patrols-to-curb-school-fights