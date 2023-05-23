Police chief advocates the use of artificial intelligence in policing | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Chief of Police Carl John delivering his presentation on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for policing and law enforcement.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Chief of Police Carl John presented a “significant proposal” to the government of St. Maarten highlighting the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) for policing and law enforcement. John stressed the need to commence dialogues on the effective utilisation of “big data” for the security and advancement of St. Maarten.

Big data consist of larger, more complex data sets that come from a myriad of sources. There is growing use of smart solutions such as biometrics, facial recognition, smart cameras and video surveillance systems. AI technology uses algorithms to analyse huge amounts of data in less time.

A study commissioned by Deloitte showed that AI technology could help communities reduce crime by 30 to 40 percent and reduce response times for emergency services by 20 to 35 percent.

Facial recognition software allows police officers to identify individuals beyond doubt. Detectives no longer have to manually check IDs across different databases. Apart from recording an actual image, most of these software applications also collect biometric data. Biometric information allows for more accurate identification.

Cameras in different locations on the island already capture images for surveillance purposes, but by using AI, images can be analysed and acted on much more quickly. Machine learning and big data analysis make it possible to navigate through huge amounts of data on crime and terrorism, to identify patterns, correlations and trends. Past information about crime can be used as material for machine learning algorithms to make predictions about future crimes.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted that by 2022, 40 percent of police agencies would be using digital tools such as live video streaming and shared workflows to support community safety and an alternative response framework.

AI software can analyse unimaginable quantities of data; for example, from CCTV feeds. Live facial recognition (LFR) compares camera feeds against watchlists of known and wanted criminals, for example. Because it works in real time, LFR enables police forces to arrive on location within minutes when the software finds a match.

AI minimises the time officers devote to reporting. Recording data through AI technology and fact-checking it afterward reduces the amount of time required compared to detectives having to complete the entire process by hand, analysing hard-copy records of crime reports and investigations.

Sharing information often means accessing different databases and comparing their contents. AI can easily cross-reference the contents of several databases and share its conclusions.

On May 9, Chief of Police John delivered a compelling presentation on the utilisation of AI technology at the symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” held in Aruba. In attendance were several justice ministers from various countries in the Dutch Kingdom. John emphasised the need to strategically analyse and use the vast amounts of data available.

The presentation delved into the practices of data collection by big businesses through “cookies”, underlining the significance of sharing intelligence among different organisations for the overall security and well-being of communities. Acknowledging the vast possibilities offered by big data, John underscored its relevance in formulating holistic strategies for the advancement of St. Maarten.

By harnessing the power of data analytics, the government can make informed decisions and design comprehensive plans that address the various needs of the country, leading to overall progress and prosperity, John said.

The “Human Factors vs Technology” symposium facilitated a platform for stakeholders in the justice system, both local and regional, including chiefs of police from all countries in the Dutch Caribbean, Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST and representatives of semi-public and private sectors, to come together and exchange ideas. The symposium served as a catalyst for valuable conversations and collaboration among stakeholders, fostering a collective approach to addressing security challenges. It reinforced the importance of investing in both technological advancements and human expertise to ensure effective crime prevention and control.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-chief-advocates-the-use-of-artificial-intelligence-in-policing