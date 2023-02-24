Police chief Braaf visits Saba, makes ‘pitstop’ in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The KPCN team in front of the Saba police station.

SABA–Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN Chief Alwyn Braaf was in Saba on Wednesday, February 22, to officially acquaint himself with colleagues on the island and to share his goals and vision for KPCN in his new role as chief.

Braaf presented the 2022 crime and traffic figures to employees during his visit, along with Saba’s Chief of Basic Police Care Wingrove Baker.

Police officers had the opportunity to review the figures during the presentation and to exchange ideas for improvements in 2023.

Braaf, head of Basic Police Care Edwin van der Giessen, policy advisor Jory de Groot and spokesperson/communications advisor Genesis Saragoza paid a visit to their partners at the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM during a brief “pitstop” in St. Maarten.

The KPCN team said they had been “warmly received” by police chief and Board of Chiefs of Police head Carl John, communications head Joe Josepha, KPSM Basic Police Care head Benjamin Gout and Executive Support Unit head Shadira Gijsberta.

KPCN thanked KPSM for their hospitality and continuous cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-chief-braaf-visits-saba-makes-pitstop-in-st-maarten