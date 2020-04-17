Police Chief explains how to get permission for crossing border | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Police Chief Carl John explained how to obtain permission to cross the border to French St. Martin during a press conference with members of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Friday evening.

John’s statements come after St. Maarten’s 24-hour curfew was partially lifted on Thursday and Friday, when banks, grocery stores, supermarkets, gas stations and bakeries were open to the public. The easing of the regulations also resulted in persons trying to cross the border at the two open crossings at Bellevue/Cole Bay and Belvedere/French Quarter. Many of these persons were turned away in frustration as officials denied their passage.

John said many persons were denied crossing because they were in possession of the wrong permission form.

“We are having a lot of challenges with this. But when we really look at it, it is because people do not understand how the waiver is used and who to apply to,” he said.

According to John, persons who reside on the Dutch side of the island must request permission from the Préfecture to cross into the French side. The Certificate of Exemption, which can be found on government’s website, is insufficient in this case. The appropriate form can be found on the Préfecture’s website.

He also said that persons residing on the French side who require to cross into the Dutch side must fill out the Certificate of Exemption form and have it approved by himself, Prime Minister and EOC Chairperson Silveria Jacobs or, in the case of medical reasons, by Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-chief-explains-how-to-get-permission-for-crossing-border