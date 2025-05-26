Police Chief John elected First Vice Chair of ACCP | THE DAILY HERALD

Chief of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Carl John speaking in Georgetown, Guyana.





GEORGETOWN/PHILIPSBURG–Commissioner Carl John, Chief of Police for St. Maarten and Chair of the Council of Police Chiefs of the Dutch Caribbean, has been elected First Vice Chair of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP). The appointment was made during the ACCP’s 39th Annual Conference, held from May 12–16, 2025, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.

Commissioner John’s election marks a significant recognition of his leadership and dedication and is seen as a moment of pride for the Dutch Caribbean. It also underscores the increasing role of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in shaping regional security strategies and partnerships.

The ACCP, established in 1987, brings together police commissioners from more than 20 Caribbean countries and territories. The association promotes collaboration, knowledge exchange and coordinated action in addressing transnational crime and public safety challenges.

Member forces confront common issues including violent crime, drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, youth delinquency, and the security implications of socioeconomic inequality.

In recent years, the ACCP has placed growing emphasis on capacity building, digital innovation in policing, and strengthening community-based law enforcement. For smaller police forces with limited resources, the ACCP offers not only a platform for regional solidarity but also access to training, expertise, and joint advocacy.

The conference’s theme, “United in Action, Transformed in Purpose: Building an Integrated Caribbean Security Architecture,” highlighted the urgency of deeper and more integrated regional cooperation. Commissioner John’s election is seen as symbolic in this regard. As a police chief from a Caribbean island closely linked to both Caribbean and European security frameworks, he brings valuable bridge-building skills and international experience to the role.

In his new capacity as First Vice Chair, Commissioner John will help guide the strategic direction of the ACCP and support efforts to strengthen collaboration among member states. His familiarity with the ACCP’s work, combined with his deep understanding of the practical challenges faced by smaller police departments, positions him as a respected and engaged leader at this level.

John’s leadership in St. Maarten and within the Dutch Caribbean Council of Police Chiefs has consistently aligned with the core themes of regional policing. His election is both a recognition of past contributions and an opportunity to further elevate the voice and interests of St. Maarten, and also the police forces of Curaçao, Aruba and the BES islands within the broader regional security dialogue.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-chief-john-elected-first-vice-chair-of-accp