Police conduct early morning traffic and security checks | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM conducted a series of targeted traffic and security checks in the early hours of Tuesday. The operation, held between 12:30am and 4:00am, focussed on key areas of activity.

Officers carried out inspections along Walter A. Nisbeth Road and surrounding areas, stopping approximately 30 vehicles and four scooters. The checks focussed on technical compliance, proper documentation, and potential violations related to narcotics and firearms. Several fines were issued for infractions, and one scooter was confiscated after the rider failed to provide valid documentation.

During the operation, police stopped a small Kia Picanto carrying multiple male occupants. One individual was found wearing a bulletproof vest, prompting further questioning and identity verification of all passengers.

KPSM stresses that these checks are part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and will continue in the coming weeks. Drivers and riders are urged to ensure their documents are in order and to comply with all traffic and security regulations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-conduct-early-morning-traffic-and-security-checks