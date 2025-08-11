Police conduct targeted night operations in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay and Cay Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the operation.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM carried out another round of targeted operations on the night of Thursday, August 7, 2025, focusing on areas in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay and Cay Bay.

The operation was part of efforts to tackle illegal firearms and drug-related activity in the country. During the evening patrols, officers conducted several checks, resulting in the seizure of small quantities of narcotics from individuals found to be in violation of the law.

“These operations are designed not only to remove illegal items from circulation but also to send a clear message that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated,” KPSM said in a press release. “By maintaining an active presence in various districts, KPSM aims to create a safer atmosphere for all residents and visitors.”

The police said such enforcement actions will continue regularly as part of the ongoing fight against crime. KPSM is encouraging public cooperation and is calling on anyone with relevant information to come forward. “Public awareness and cooperation are vital, and anyone with information that may assist law enforcement is encouraged to share it,” the statement said.

The Philipsburg Police Station can be contacted at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204/205, and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-conduct-targeted-night-operations-in-cole-bay-simpson-bay-and-cay-bay