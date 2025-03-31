Police conduct weekend traffic and business inspections, arrest several | THE DAILY HERALD

Police found this crossbow in a vehicle in the Zagersgut, Cul de Sac, area, on Friday afternoon.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM carried out a series of targeted traffic and business inspections over the weekend as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. The operations, conducted primarily between 1:00am and 5:00am, led to multiple arrests, fines, and the confiscation of illegal items.

During the traffic controls, officers stopped and inspected more than 100 vehicles, issuing several citations for various violations. KPSM reminds drivers to ensure their vehicles meet technical standards and carry the required legal documentation to avoid penalties.

In addition to traffic enforcement, KPSM carried out an inspection at a gentleman's club, where officers apprehended an individual wanted in connection with a previous case involving threats with a firearm. The suspect was taken to the police station and remains in custody for further questioning.

On Friday afternoon, officers observed a suspect in the Zagersgut, Cul de Sac area, who was wanted for an armed robbery that took place in December 2024. The suspect was in a vehicle with another male individual. After stopping and inspecting the vehicle, officers arrested the wanted man and transported him to the police station for further investigation.

During the same operation, police discovered that the second occupant of the vehicle was residing illegally on the island. He was handed over to the Immigration Department for further processing.

Officers also confiscated a quantity of narcotics and a crossbow found inside the vehicle.

KPSM stresses that these enforcement operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of its commitment to maintaining public order and safety. The police urge all drivers to comply with traffic regulations and cooperate with officers during inspections.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-conduct-weekend-traffic-and-business-inspections-arrest-several