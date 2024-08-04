Police confiscate firearms, illicit substances during traffic controls | THE DAILY HERALD

Police controls will continue in the coming days and weeks at various locations across the island.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has conducted a series of controls over the past few days, including traffic checks at various hotspots and high-activity locations. Officers confiscated several illicit items, including illegal substances and unlicensed firearms.

In an effort to curb gun violence and ensure the safety of the community leading up to and during the August 19 elections, KPSM has launched a comprehensive safety plan. This initiative, which involves partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and the Marines, focuses on increased surveillance and control measures across St. Maarten.

These operations aim to enforce compliance with traffic ordinances and enhance street security. In addition to traffic regulations, these controls also target the enforcement of gun and drug laws to further ensure public safety.

Key locations of these controls included Walter Nisbeth Road, the Bush Road roundabout, the Zagersgut roundabout, and the Maho area. A total of 50 vehicles were stopped and inspected during the initial traffic controls. Four individuals were detained for not having proper documentation, and 18 drivers received fines for driving without proper documentation or for having vehicles that did not meet traffic regulations and laws.

Additionally, five vehicles that did not comply with road ordinances were towed and the drivers were issued fines. Officers also confiscated several illicit items, including illegal substances and unlicensed firearms.

These actions, conducted in collaboration with the Marines, are part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and order. The controls will continue in the coming days and weeks at various locations across the island, including other roundabouts and high-traffic areas.

KPSM remains committed to the safety and security of all St. Maarten residents and visitors. The cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated, as these measures are implemented to create a safer community for everyone.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-confiscate-firearms-illicit-substances-during-traffic-controls