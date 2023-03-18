Police Department Announces Temporary Road Closures for Saturday evening | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Police Department of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the following temporary road closures in connection with the Causeway Jump Up that is scheduled for Saturday evening, March 18.

Part of the Welfare Road starting from the entrance to Billy Folly Road to the Simpson Bay Bridge, and from the bridge – Airport Road heading in the direction and up to the Simpson Bay Causeway round-a-bout, will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 7:30 pm until the Jump Up passes. Once the Jump Up passes, the road will be reopened.

All vehicular traffic coming from the Airport, and Maho will have to use the Causeway Bridge to go to Cole Bay, French side and other destinations during this period.

The Causeway Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 8:00pm until the Jump Up clears the bridge heading into Cole Bay.

At 8:30pm the Causeway Bridge Round-a-bout in Cole Bay will be closed to all vehicular traffic coming from the French side and Cole Bay. The Union Road and all alleyways will be temporarily closed until the Jump Up passes.

All roads will be re-opened once the Jump Up passes.

KPSM is seeking the cooperation of all road users during the temporary road closures.

A large number of Police will be assisting with the safe passage of the Jump Up and to ensure public safety along the route.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-department-announces-temporary-road-closures-for-saturday-evening