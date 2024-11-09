Police detain armed jewelry store  robbery suspect, confiscate scooter | THE DAILY HERALD

The suspect who was arrested.

PHILIPSBURG–The quick actions of the police resulted in the apprehension of an armed suspect who had just robbed a jewelry store on Front Street after 2pm today, Saturday.

The scooter used in the incident was also confiscated. One suspect is still at large.

Police said in a statement that its Central Dispatch received the first call about 2:10pm about the ongoing robbery.

Several officers who were in the area spotted two suspects on a black and red scooter who attempted to flee the scene.

The officers started a chase whereby one of the suspects was apprehended. He was taken to the police station where he is being held pending further investigation.

Police are currently still searching for the second suspect. The scooter was also confiscated.

Police said the investigation is currently ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-detain-armed-jewelry-store-robbery-suspect-confiscate-scooter